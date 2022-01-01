Corinne ROUSSEAU (BOURNE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE KEROMAN- Lorient 1967 - 1972
-
ECOLE BOIS BISSONNET- Lorient 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Dupuy De Lome- Lorient 1981 - 1985
-
INSTITUT CHAPTAL- Sarcelles 1985 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient 1976 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Corinne ROUSSEAU (BOURNE)
-
Vit à :
LORIENT, France
-
Née le :
12 juin 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible