Cyril BILLOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • Mctel - Monaco Telematique  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Monaco

    Responsible for the Business Plan deployment of global mobile Telecommunications & mobile multimedia messaging solutions supplied in in-sourced and out-sourced mode across Europe. Responsible for sales and revenue growth on PSTN & PLMN tiers 1/2/3 Telecoms carriers, mobile/multimedia service providers and large corporate/organisations.

    2004 - 2005

  • Mctel - Monaco Telematique  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Monaco

    Responsible for the EMEA Business development of mobile Telecoms & multimedia messaging solutions in in-sourced/out-sourced mode and for revenue growth on tiers 1/2/3 Telecoms carriers, mobile/multimedia service providers and large organisations.

    2005 - 2006

  • OCITO  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris 2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Cyril BILLOT

  • Vit à :

    MONACO, Monaco

  • Né le :

    25 janv. 1977 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Sales Manager

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages