Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Mctel - Monaco Telematique - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Monaco
Responsible for the Business Plan deployment of global mobile Telecommunications & mobile multimedia messaging solutions supplied in in-sourced and out-sourced mode across Europe. Responsible for sales and revenue growth on PSTN & PLMN tiers 1/2/3 Telecoms carriers, mobile/multimedia service providers and large corporate/organisations.2004 - 2005
-
Mctel - Monaco Telematique - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Monaco
Responsible for the EMEA Business development of mobile Telecoms & multimedia messaging solutions in in-sourced/out-sourced mode and for revenue growth on tiers 1/2/3 Telecoms carriers, mobile/multimedia service providers and large organisations.2005 - 2006
-
OCITO - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cyril BILLOT
-
Vit à :
MONACO, Monaco
-
Né le :
25 janv. 1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Sales Manager