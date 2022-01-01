Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Croignon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

Cyril CYRIL CAHOREL (CAHOREL) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Slt a vous tous (Et oui maintenan g les cheveux court )

  • Profession :

    Technicien

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :