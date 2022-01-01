RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Croignon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Eugène Pottier- Saint jacques de la lande 1981 - 1987
-
Ecole Georges Brassens (Bourgbarre)- Bourgbarre 1987 - 1988
-
Ecole Du Meslier (Bourgbarre)- Bourgbarre 1988 - 1991
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Bruz 1991 - 1995
-
Cfa De L'industrie De Bretagne- Plerin 1995 - 1998
-
DIAFOR- Cesson sevigne 1998 - 2000
Parcours club
-
Club De Foot- Bourgbarre 1987 - 1999
-
Usbb- Bourgbarre 1993 - 1997
-
La Savate- Bourgbarre 1993 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën- RENNES 1995 - 1996
-
Egib - Technicien (Technique)- Bourgbarre 1996 - 1998
-
Sagem- FOUGERES 1998 - 2000
-
CIA- Villejuif 2000 - 2001
-
Bergerat Monnoyeur / Caterpillar- Bonneuil sur marne 2001 - 2005
-
Bergerat Monoyeur - Technicien (Technique)- Bonneuil sur marne 2001 - 2005
-
Ministere De L Interieur . Police - Technicien (Technique)- Paris 2005 - 2009
-
Huet Location - Technicien (Technique)- May sur orne 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cyril CYRIL CAHOREL (CAHOREL)
-
Vit à :
SAINT MARTIN DE FONTENAY, France
-
Né le :
7 févr. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Slt a vous tous (Et oui maintenan g les cheveux court )
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Cyril CYRIL CAHOREL (CAHOREL) a reconnu Cyril CAHOREL sur la photo cm1 cm2
-
Cyril CYRIL CAHOREL (CAHOREL) a reconnu Cyril CAHOREL sur la photo CE1
-
Cyril CYRIL CAHOREL (CAHOREL) a reconnu Cyril CAHOREL sur la photo Moyenne section 83/84
-
Cyril CYRIL CAHOREL (CAHOREL) a reconnu Cyril CAHOREL sur la photo 1 er section maternelle
-
Cyril CYRIL CAHOREL (CAHOREL) a reconnu Cyril CAHOREL sur la photo Maternelle 80-81