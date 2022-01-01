Cyril DEVILLERS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Menuiserie Corcessin  - Apprenti menuisier (Production)

     -  Choisy en brie 2002 - 2006

  • Acogeb  - Apprenti technicien du batiment, d' étude et econo (Autre)

     -  Rebais 2006 - 2008

  • Var Ouvertures

     -  Frejus 2008 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Cyril DEVILLERS

  • Vit à :

    SAINT TROPEZ, France

  • Né le :

    11 mai 1986 (37 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

