Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Champlat (Jouy Sur Morin)- Jouy sur morin 1989 - 1993
Ecole Du Centre (Jouy Sur Morin)- Jouy sur morin 1993 - 1995
Ecole Champlat (Jouy Sur Morin)- Jouy sur morin 1995 - 1997
Collège Jean Campin- La ferte gaucher 1997 - 2002
CFA DE NANGIS- Nangis
2004 à 2006 brevet professionnel de menuiserie ( bac ) 2002 à 2004 bep menuisiere avril 2005 . premier voyage en Irlande organisé par le CFA du batiment de nangis pour les menuisiers2002 - 2006
CFA SAINT LAMBERT- Paris 2006 - 2008
Parcours club
USJ- Jouy sur morin 1993 - 1995
Judo-club (Jsfg)- La ferte gaucher 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Menuiserie Corcessin - Apprenti menuisier (Production)- Choisy en brie 2002 - 2006
Acogeb - Apprenti technicien du batiment, d' étude et econo (Autre)- Rebais 2006 - 2008
Var Ouvertures- Frejus 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Cyril DEVILLERS
Vit à :
SAINT TROPEZ, France
Né le :
11 mai 1986 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
marié(e)