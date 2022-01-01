Cyril GANTEIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LES VINGT ARPENTS- Crosne 1970 - 1979
-
Collège Bellevue- Crosne 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée De Montgeron- Montgeron 1984 - 1987
-
Faculté De Creteil- Creteil 1987 - 1988
-
Institut Garaudel Journalisme- Paris 1988 - 1989
-
Ecole De La Voix (Voix Off Doublage)- Chazay d'azergues 2017 - 2017
Parcours associatif
-
HORIZON FM- Quincy sous senart 1989 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cyril GANTEIL
-
Vit à :
SAINT-ANDRÉ-DE-CUBZAC, France
-
Né le :
11 août 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Superviseur Adjoint GMAO
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Canada - États-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
