Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RUCKLIN RENE- Belfort 1992 - 1994
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Belfort 1994 - 1997
-
Collège Arthur Rimbaud- Belfort 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort 2001 - 2004
-
Iut De Belfort-montbeliard- Belfort 2004 - 2005
-
UFR STGI LOUIS NEEL- Belfort 2005 - 2007
Parcours club
-
Lycée Courbet- Belfort 2001 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Quick - Employé (Autre)- BELFORT 2005 - 2007
-
Super U (Système U) - Employé (Autre)- VALDOIE 2007 - 2007
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Employé (Autre)- SOCHAUX 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Cyril STRHAUSS
-
Vit à :
VALDOIE, France
-
Né le :
26 janv. 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de Fabrication
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Cyril STRHAUSS a ajouté Lycée Courbet à son parcours sportif