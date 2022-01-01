Cyril SURETET (SURETET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Masseret)- Masseret 1974 - 1979
-
Collège- Uzerche
collegiens1979 - 1985
-
College D'uzerche- Uzerche 1979 - 1985
-
Cfa De La Chambre Des Métiers- Meaux
apprentis patissier1985 - 1987
Parcours club
-
JSM- Masseret 1975 - 1985
-
Alscpontonnerie- Chalette sur loing 1990 - 1996
-
Mjc Villemandeur (Football)- Villemandeur 1996 - maintenant
-
Fc Mandorais- Villemandeur 2008 - maintenant
-
US LADON- Ladon 2012 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Delice Briard - Apprenti (Production)- Coulommiers 1985 - 1987
-
Laboratoire Martin - Ouvrier (Production)- Chateau thierry 1989 - 1989
-
E.leclerc - EmployÃ© (Commercial)- Amilly 1990 - maintenant
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Parcours militaire
-
501-503e Rcc- Mourmelon le grand 1988 - 1988
-
132 Gcat- Suippes
homme du rang1988 - 1989
Parcours de vacances
-
CAMPING LES FLOTS BLEUS- La faute sur mer
campeur surtout en juillet des annÃ©es citÃ©es2007 - 2009
-
LES VIVIERS- Claouey 2012 - 2018
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Cyril SURETET (SURETET)
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEMANDEUR, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 mai 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
j'ai trois enfants:Nicolas ,Sarah et Morgane j'espére reprendre des contacts avec des personnes que j'ai connus dans mon passé.Si vous voulez discuter en direct je vous donne mon adresse skype :cyril.suretet. retrouver moi aussi sur facebook
Atrés bien tôt mes amis
Profession :
EMPLOYE COMMERCIAL
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Cyril SURETET (SURETET) a ajoutÃ© LES VIVIERS Ã son parcours associatif
-
Cyril SURETET (SURETET) a reconnu Cyril SURETET (SURETET) sur la photo équipe de foot
-
Cyril SURETET (SURETET) a publiÃ© Trail nature courte distance
bonjour je vais courir mon premier trail de l'annÃƒÂ©e Lire la suite
-
Pierre AUTRET J'ai une connaissance qui a fait son premier marathon et il a fait 3H20. Il a plus de 65 ans!
-
-
-
Cyril SURETET (SURETET) a publiÃ© Ecole de foot au blfc
je viens dÂ’Ãªtre dÃ©signer responsable de l'Ã©cole de foot au blfc Lire la suite
-
Sophie LEGRAND Félicitations Cyril !
-
Cyril SURETET (SURETET) merci Sophie
-
-