Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DU GREFFE- Grandvillars 1978 - 1986
-
Collège- Morvillars 1986 - 1991
-
LYCEE ROOSEVELT- Belfort
BAC G21991 - 1994
-
Lycée Condorcet- Belfort
BAC G21991 - 1994
-
Lycée Robert Schumann- Metz
BTS Action Co1994 - 1996
-
CFA SCHUMAN LPR ROBERT SCHUMAN- Metz 1994 - 1996
Parcours club
-
JUDO KWAI JONCHEREY MORVILLARS- Morvillars 1988 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
POINT P - Apprenti en BTS Action Co (Autre)- Andelnans 1994 - 1996
-
Point P - Technico commercial (Autre)- Audincourt 1999 - 2002
-
Groupe Roto Frank - Agent commercial (Autre)- Saint avold 2003 - 2006
-
Au Faite 90 - DG (Autre)- Grandvillars 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
EOR- Coetquidan bellevue 1997 - 1997
-
2 Regiment D Artillerie- Landau 1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Damien CHAVANNE
-
Vit à :
GRANDVILLARS, France
-
Né le :
9 avril 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2