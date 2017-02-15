Damien DEFLANDRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Maternelle Jean Rostand- Hellemmes lille 1978 - 1981
-
Ecole Joliot Curie (Lezennes)- Lezennes 1981 - 1984
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Lezennes)- Lezennes 1984 - 1986
-
Collège Saint-exupéry- Hellemmes lille 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Fénelon- Lille 1990 - 1993
-
Université Des Sciences Et Technologies De Lille (Ustl) : Lille I- Lille 1993 - 1998
-
Ecole Nationale Sup. Des Techniques Industrielles Et Des Mines D'albi- Albi 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
TARKETT SOMMER - Cadre (Production)- Sedan 2000 - 2006
-
MÃ©dicament (Laboratoires Pierre Fabre) - Cadre (Production)- GIEN
Production/Logistique/SÃ©curitÃ©-Environnement2006 - maintenant
-
Pierre-fabre Medicament Production- Gien 2006 - maintenant
-
Laboratoire Pierre Fabre- Gien 2006 - maintenant
-
Laboratoires Pierre Fabre- Gien 2006 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Badminton Club Vouzinois- Vouziers 2001 - 2003
Parcours associatif
-
Badminton Club De Gien- Gien 2006 - 2017
-
Cen Bourgogne- Dijon 2011 - 2019
-
Cen Centre-val-de-loire - TrÃ©sorier- Orleans 2011 - maintenant
-
Gien Photo Club- Gien 2014 - maintenant
-
Gien Athlé Marathon- Gien 2017 - maintenant
-
Gien Triathlon- Gien 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Damien DEFLANDRE
-
Vit Ã :
GIEN, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 avril 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable SÃ©curitÃ©-Environnement
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
