Damien DELAFOSSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PABLO PICASSO- Nemours 1983 - 1986
-
Ecole Jeanne Vervin (Nemours)- Nemours 1985 - 1988
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE- Grez sur loing 1988 - 1991
-
LES MURGERS- Grez sur loing 1988 - 1991
-
Collège Honore De Balzac- Nemours 1992 - 1995
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Damien DELAFOSSE
-
Vit à :
CHATELAILLON PLAGE, France
-
Né en :
1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible