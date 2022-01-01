Damien LE GAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Publique- La chapelle gaceline 1991 - 1996
-
Collège Sainte-anne- La gacilly 1996 - 2007
-
Lycée Privé Marcel Callo- Redon 1998 - 2002
-
LE GROS CHENE- Pontivy 2000 - 2004
-
LE GROS CHENE- Pontivy 2000 - 2002
-
Lycée Notre-dame- Redon 2002 - 2004
-
ISFFEL- Saint pol de leon 2004 - 2006
-
Institut Supérieure De Formation Fruits Et Légumes- Saint pol de leon 2005 - 2006
-
CFA PROMOTRANS- Bruz 2006 - 2007
Parcours club
-
USG- La gacilly 1995 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Damien LE GAL
-
Vit à :
LA CHAPELLE GACELINE, France
-
Né le :
4 sept. 1984 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Slt si tuma reconnu.....
Profession :
En formation
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Damien LE GAL a ajouté Le Gros Chene à son parcours scolaire