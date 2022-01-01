Damien LE GAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • USG

     -  La gacilly 1995 - 2001

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Damien LE GAL

  • Vit à :

    LA CHAPELLE GACELINE, France

  • Né le :

    4 sept. 1984 (37 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Slt si tuma reconnu.....

  • Profession :

    En formation

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages