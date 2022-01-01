Daniel BEAUBILLARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jean Jaures- Stains 1971 - 1976
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Stains 2010 - 2011
Parcours militaire
-
401 Bataillon- Saint wendel 1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
SERNADIS - Chauffeur pl- Gonesse 1978 - 1998
-
Erea Crevecoeur - Agent d'entretien- Crevecoeur le grand 2009 - maintenant
-
College Crevecoeur Le Grand - Agent de maintenance- Crevecoeur le grand 2011 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel BEAUBILLARD
-
Vit à :
DARGIES, France
-
Né en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je recherche tous ami et amie
Profession :
Agent t'entretien bientôt au chômage
Situation familiale :
célibataire