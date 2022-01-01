Daniel BEAUCHAMPS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FURSTENBERGER- Mulhouse 1963 - 1965
-
ECOLE RENE CASSIN- Lutterbach 1965 - 1969
-
ECOLE JEAN MOULIN- Villeneuve la garenne 1969 - 1970
-
Collège Edouard Manet- Villeneuve la garenne 1970 - 1973
-
COLLEGE ALEXANDRE DUMAS- Epinay sur seine 1973 - 1974
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris
2nde T3 G1974 - 1975
-
Lycée Paul Vaillant Couturier- Gennevilliers 1975 - 1978
-
Lycée Ferdinand Buisson- Elbeuf 1978 - 1979
-
I U T CHIMIE- Grenoble 1979 - 1980
-
école D'architecture- Grenoble 1980 - 1981
Parcours de vacances
-
AROEVEN- Les houches 1974 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
2 Eme Rg Metz- Metz 1981 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
LE JOINT FRANCAIS - IngÃ©nieur R&D (Technique)- Bezons 1982 - 1984
-
BPCF - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1984 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel BEAUCHAMPS
-
Vit Ã :
PUNAAUIA, France
-
NÃ© en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
I C U but U can't ;-)
Profession :
Directeur des OpÃ©rations IT - Directeur d'ASL 4500 lots
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Birmanie - Canada - Chine - Danemark - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - - Maurice - Italie - Kenya - KoweÃ¯t - Laos - - Maroc - - NorvÃ¨ge - Papouasie-Nouvelle-GuinÃ©e - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - ThaÃ¯lande - Tunisie - Turquie - ViÃªt Nam - YÃ©men
Afghanistan - Afrique du Sud - Albanie - AlgÃ©rie - Angola - Arabie Saoudite - Argentine - ArmÃ©nie - Australie - AzerbaÃ¯djan - Bangladesh - Belize - Bhoutan - BiÃ©lorussie - BÃ©nin - Bolivie - Bosnie-HerzÃ©govine - Botswana - BrÃ©sil - Bulgarie - Burkina Faso - Burundi - Cambodge - Cameroun - Chili - Chypre - Colombie - CorÃ©e du Sud - Croatie - Cote d'Ivoire - Cuba - Ã‰mirats Arabes Unis - Ã‰quateur - Estonie - Ã‰thiopie - Fidji - Finlande - Gabon - Gambie - Ghana - GÃ©orgie - GrÃ¨ce - GroÃ«nland - Guatemala - GuinÃ©e - GuinÃ©e-Bissau - GuinÃ©e Ã‰quatoriale - Guyana - - Honduras - Hongrie - Iles Falkand - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Irak - Iran - Irlande - Islande - IsraÃ«l - JamaÃ¯que - Japon - Jordanie - Kazakhstan - Kirghizistan - Lesotho - Lettonie - Liban - Liberia - Libye - Lituanie - Luxembourg - MacÃ©doine - Madagascar - Malaisie - Malawi - Mali - Mauritanie - Mexique - Moldavie - Mongolie - MontÃ©nÃ©gro - Mozambique - Namibie - Nicaragua - Niger - NigÃ©ria - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - Ouganda - OuzbÃ©kistan - Pakistan - Panama - Paraguay - Pays-Bas - Philippines - Pologne - Porto Rico - Portugal - PÃ©rou - Qatar - Roumanie - Centrafrique - HaÃ¯ti - RÃ©publique du Congo - RÃ©publique Dominicaine - RÃ©publique dÃ©mocratique du Congo - RÃ©publique du Costa Rica - Russie - Rwanda - Ã‰rythree - El Salvador - Serbie - Sierra Leone - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - Somalie - Soudan - Sri Lanka - SuÃ¨de - Oman - Suriname - Swaziland - Syrie - Tadjikistan - Tanzanie - Taïwan - Tchad - TchÃ©quie - - Togo - TurkmÃ©nistan - Ukraine - Uruguay - VÃ©nÃ©zuela - Zambie - Zimbabwe
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a ajoutÃ© BPCF Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a ajoutÃ© LE JOINT FRANCAIS Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a ajoutÃ© Le Joint Francais Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a ajoutÃ© 2 Eme Rg Metz Ã son parcours militaire
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a ajoutÃ© AROEVEN Ã son parcours associatif
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a ajoutÃ© Ancien Chalet De L'aroeven Ã son parcours associatif
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a reconnu Sophie MAUFFREY sur la photo 4°2
-
Daniel BEAUCHAMPS a reconnu Daniel BEAUCHAMPS sur la photo Maternelle Furstenberger 1964