Daniel BELLANGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Jacques Decour- Le blanc mesnil 1963 - 1967
-
Lycée Eugène Delacroix- Drancy 1967 - 1970
-
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy 1970 - 1971
-
Studio 34 Philippe Brigaud- Paris 1981 - 1983
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel BELLANGER
-
Vit à :
VILLEFRANQUE, France
-
Né en :
1952 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, j'ai deux enfants, je dirige une compagnie de théatre
Profession :
Comédien
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Daniel BELLANGER a reconnu Françoise JAMMES sur la photo Terminale ?
-
Daniel BELLANGER a reconnu Daniel BELLANGER sur la photo terminale B2