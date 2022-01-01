Daniel BOISSAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Le Villard (Mercury)- Mercury 1952 - 1961
Centre D'apprentissage De Conflans- Albertville 1961 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
Gremes- Albertville 1964 - 1974
Cte Belle Etoile- Mercury 1974 - 1981
Cat Papillons Blancs Albertville- Albertville 1981 - 2007
Parcours militaire
BATAILLON DE CHASSEURS ALPINS- Bourg saint maurice
CAPORAL CHEF. RESPONSABLE DU FOYER1966 - 1967
Parcours club
FOOTBALL CLUB DE MERCURY- Mercury 1971 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Daniel BOISSAT
Vit à :
MERCURY, France
Né le :
29 mai 1947 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Daniel BOISSAT a reconnu Daniel BOISSAT sur la photo Equipe Fanion