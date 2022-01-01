Daniel BOOTZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
PETIT LYCEE- Mulhouse 1958 - 1960
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Mulhouse 1960 - 1965
Parcours club
FCM TENNIS- Mulhouse 1960 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel BOOTZ
Vit Ã :
BRUNSTATT-DIDENHEIM, France
NÃ© le :
8 juil. 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef d'Entreprise
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
