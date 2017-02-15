RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Poitiers
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE MARCEL PAGNOL- Thure 1971 - 1979
Collège Maurice Bedel- Saint gervais les trois clochers 1979 - 1983
EDOUARD BRANLY- Chatellerault 1983 - 1987
Lycée Edouard Branly- Chatellerault 1983 - 1987
Iut De Chatellerault Université De Poitiers- Chatellerault 1987 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
TETRA PAK PROCESSING - Technicien (Technique)- Villepinte
Technicien spÃ©cialisÃ© en GMAO.1990 - 1992
ENDEL - Technicien mÃ©thodes (Technique)- Kourou
Technicien MÃ©thodes Centre Spatial Guyanais.1993 - 1998
ENDEL - Technicien mesures (Technique)- Pont eveque
Technicien en mesures de vibration et contrÃ´le thermographique.1999 - 2004
ENDEL - Responsable mÃ©thodes et achat (Technique)- Kourou
Responsable mÃ©thodes/Appro Centre Spatial Guyanais.2004 - 2007
Csi - Endel - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Technique)- Jaunay clan
Thermographie Infrarouge Analyse Vibratoire2007 - 2012
Db Controls Sarl - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Profession libÃ©rale)- Jaunay clan
SpÃ©cialiste en Maintenance Conditionnelle ContrÃ´les par Thermographie Infrarouge ContrÃ´les Vibratoires DÃ©tections de fuites d'air2012 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
7ème Bataillon De Chasseurs Alpins- Bourg saint maurice 1991 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel BRAGUIER
Vit Ã :
POITIERS, France
NÃ© le :
12 dÃ©c. 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - BrÃ©sil - France - - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
