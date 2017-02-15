Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã  Poitiers

Daniel BRAGUIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • TETRA PAK PROCESSING  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Villepinte

    Technicien spÃ©cialisÃ© en GMAO.

    1990 - 1992

  • ENDEL  - Technicien mÃ©thodes (Technique)

     -  Kourou

    Technicien MÃ©thodes Centre Spatial Guyanais.

    1993 - 1998

  • ENDEL  - Technicien mesures (Technique)

     -  Pont eveque

    Technicien en mesures de vibration et contrÃ´le thermographique.

    1999 - 2004

  • ENDEL  - Responsable mÃ©thodes et achat (Technique)

     -  Kourou

    Responsable mÃ©thodes/Appro Centre Spatial Guyanais.

    2004 - 2007

  • Csi - Endel  - ChargÃ© d'affaires (Technique)

     -  Jaunay clan

    Thermographie Infrarouge Analyse Vibratoire

    2007 - 2012

  • Db Controls Sarl  - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Profession libÃ©rale)

     -  Jaunay clan

    SpÃ©cialiste en Maintenance Conditionnelle ContrÃ´les par Thermographie Infrarouge ContrÃ´les Vibratoires DÃ©tections de fuites d'air

    2012 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Daniel BRAGUIER

  • Vit Ã  :

    POITIERS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    12 dÃ©c. 1968 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :