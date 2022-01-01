Daniel CAMUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle- Epernay 1951 - 1953
-
College De Garçons Epernay- Epernay 1953 - 1960
-
Ecole Militaire Préparatoire Technique (Empt)- Le mans 1960 - 1965
Parcours militaire
-
EMIAT- Agen 1965 - 1966
-
Base Aerienne Rochefort- Rochefort 1966 - 1966
-
Esalat Dax- Dax 1966 - 1966
-
Transmission 3°echelon- Tarbes 1967 - 1968
-
425° Sralat Pau- Pau 1968 - 1970
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel CAMUS
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
17 sept. 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Résidence LIMOGES
Sport Tennis de table
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
