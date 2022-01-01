Daniel CARPENTIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Maternelle Pablo Picasso De Fontaine Martel- Bolbec 1964 - 1967
-
Ecole Jules Verne (Bolbec)- Bolbec 1967 - 1973
-
Collège Roncherolles- Bolbec 1973 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
JOUTEL - Ouvrier (Production)- Les trois pierres 1977 - 1988
-
SAMIA NORMANDIE - Ouvrier (Production)- Le havre 1988 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel CARPENTIER
-
Vit à :
JUMIÈGES, France
-
Né le :
29 mai 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chaudronnier
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Daniel CARPENTIER
pour voir mon blog ,sur skyblog, tapper bricoleur76 bonne visite
-
Daniel CARPENTIER a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo
-
Daniel CARPENTIER a ajouté 1 photo à son album Ma pellicule photo