Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Delpeyrat  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Sarlat 1974 - 1977

  • DUVIVIER LITERIE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Jousse 1977 - 1983

  • DUREV  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Jousse 1977 - 1983

  • JYDOR  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Limoges 1983 - 1985

  • PATRICK SA  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Pouzauges 1985 - 1987

  • DACOR VALREX  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  L'hay les roses 1988 - 1991

  • DE VISU  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Igny 1992 - 1993

  • Troc De L'ile  - Gérant de société (Direction générale)

     -  Brive la gaillarde 1995 - 2013

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel CHAZELAS

  • Vit à :

    BRIVE LA GAILLARDE, France

  • Né en :

    1952 (69 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Gérant de société

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages