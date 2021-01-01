Daniel CHAZELAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Sarlande)- Sarlande 1957 - 1963
-
Collège De Lanouaille- Lanouaille 1963 - 1966
-
Lycée Gay Lussac- Limoges 1966 - 1971
-
TECH DE CO LIMOGES- Limoges 1971 - 1973
Parcours entreprise
-
Delpeyrat - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Sarlat 1974 - 1977
-
DUVIVIER LITERIE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Jousse 1977 - 1983
-
DUREV - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Jousse 1977 - 1983
-
JYDOR - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Limoges 1983 - 1985
-
PATRICK SA - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Pouzauges 1985 - 1987
-
DACOR VALREX - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- L'hay les roses 1988 - 1991
-
DE VISU - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Igny 1992 - 1993
-
Troc De L'ile - Gérant de société (Direction générale)- Brive la gaillarde 1995 - 2013
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel CHAZELAS
-
Vit à :
BRIVE LA GAILLARDE, France
-
Né en :
1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Gérant de société
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
