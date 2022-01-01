Daniel COLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Victor Hugo- Grande synthe 1973 - 1977
-
Collège Anne Frank- Grande synthe 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Jean Bart- Dunkerque 1982 - 1985
-
Université Lille 3- Villeneuve d'ascq 1985 - 1991
Parcours militaire
-
5 Eme Rcs- Landau in der pfalz 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
ALLEGRO PARTITION - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Lille 1995 - 2000
-
DIVERS ORCHESTRES ET STUDIOS - Musicien (Autre)- Toulouse 2000 - maintenant
-
MAXIME LEWIS - Bassman (Autre)- Toulouse 2001 - 2004
-
Groupe Lilascircus- Toulouse 2005 - 2011
-
Orchestre Columbia - Musicien (Autre)- Levignac 2011 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel COLLET
-
Vit Ã :
TOULOUSE, France
-
NÃ© le :
11 juin 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut! J'habite Toulouse depuis 2001, je suis musicien...et c'est chouette! Si t'etais a Anne Franck a l'epoque de M.Wouters proviseur, on se connait peut-etre...Ou bien à Victor Hugo, ou au Lycée Jean Bart...Qui sait?
Profession :
Musicien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - GroÃ«nland - Japon
-
Daniel COLLET a ajoutÃ© 7 photos Ã son album Et encore des scènes...
-
Daniel COLLET a ajoutÃ© 3 photos Ã son album Futsal
-
Daniel COLLET a ajoutÃ© 6 photos Ã son album Et encore des scènes...
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo CE2
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo CE1 ou CE2
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo CM2
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo Maternelle
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo 1ereAa
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo 5emeB
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo 3eme A
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo 3ème collège Anne-Franck Grande-Synthe
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo 3ème college anne frank
-
Daniel COLLET a reconnu Daniel COLLET sur la photo 2nde D4
-
Daniel COLLET a ajoutÃ© 5 Eme Rcs Ã son parcours militaire
-
Daniel COLLET a ajoutÃ© Orchestre Columbia Ã son parcours professionnel