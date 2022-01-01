Daniel DEBARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Reymure (Vif)- Vif 1965 - 1971
-
Collège Le Massegu- Vif 1973 - 1975
-
Lycée Vaucanson- Grenoble 1975 - 1978
Parcours entreprise
-
SDCEM - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- Vif 1980 - 1997
-
Amri - Ksb - CHARGE AFFAIRES (Commercial)- La roche chalais 1998 - 2002
-
ATEP - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)- Aix en provence 2006 - 2007
-
PLIMA - Technico-commercial (Commercial)- Mallemort 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
8 Ra- Commercy 1983 - 1984
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel DEBARD
-
Vit à :
VIC-LE-FESQ, France
-
Né le :
23 déc. 1960 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
HATONS NOUS DE SUCCOMBER A LA TENTATION AVANT QU'ELLE NE S'ELOIGNE (EPICURE)
CARPE DIEM
Profession :
Commercial
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible