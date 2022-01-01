Daniel DEBARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SDCEM  - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)

     -  Vif 1980 - 1997

  • Amri - Ksb  - CHARGE AFFAIRES (Commercial)

     -  La roche chalais 1998 - 2002

  • ATEP  - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL (Commercial)

     -  Aix en provence 2006 - 2007

  • PLIMA  - Technico-commercial (Commercial)

     -  Mallemort 2007 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 8 Ra

     -  Commercy 1983 - 1984

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel DEBARD

  • Vit à :

    VIC-LE-FESQ, France

  • Né le :

    23 déc. 1960 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    HATONS NOUS DE SUCCOMBER A LA TENTATION AVANT QU'ELLE NE S'ELOIGNE (EPICURE)
    CARPE DIEM

  • Profession :

    Commercial

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

