Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Jaures (Hellemmes Lille)- Hellemmes lille 1956 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
-
Brasserie- Mons en baroeul 1965 - 1968
-
La Poste- 1968 - 1975
-
Service Départemental D'incendie Et De Secours 59- Lille 1975 - 2003
Parcours militaire
-
ECOLE INTERARMEES DES SPORTS- Fontainebleau 1972 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel DELVALLEZ
-
Vit à :
ATTICHES, France
-
Né le :
26 nov. 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
