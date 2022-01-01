Daniel DUMONTEIL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel DUMONTEIL

  • Vit à :

    OLLIOULES, France

  • Né le :

    2 août 1948 (74 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je serais très heureux de reprendre contact avec les copains d'affectation

  • Profession :

    Retraité

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages