Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LYCEE DE LA SOUTERRAINE- La souterraine 1960 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
MARINE NATIONALE- Toulon 1966 - 1991
Parcours militaire
C.a.a Colbert- Toulon 1966 - 1969
E.c. L'alerte- Toulon 1969 - 1971
ECOLE DE PLONGEE- Saint mandrier sur mer 1972 - 1976
COMMANDO HUBERT- Saint mandrier sur mer 1977 - 1981
ECOLE DE PLONGEE- Saint mandrier sur mer 1981 - 1985
Base Sous-marine- Toulon 1987 - 1990
MURUROA- Papeete 1990 - 1991
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Daniel DUMONTEIL
Vit à :
OLLIOULES, France
Né le :
2 août 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je serais très heureux de reprendre contact avec les copains d'affectation
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
