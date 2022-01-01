Daniel GALLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole L Viansson Ponte (Plappeville)- Plappeville
avec mon instituteur prÃ©fÃ©rÃ© Mr Guillemin, je me rappelle de quelques noms: Legrand, Levy, Grillot, Baldacci et Collet1962 - 1964
-
Ecole Militaire Préparatoire Technique (Empt)- Le mans 1964 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
LABO EST COLOR - Chef de laboratoire (Production)- Metz 1973 - 1984
-
Técor Tecnifot - Chef de laboratoire (Production)- Cournon d'auvergne
A Cournon d'Auvergne1985 - 1988
-
Técor Tecnifot - Chef de laboratoire (Production)- Cournon d'auvergne
Cournon d'Auvergne1986 - 1988
-
TETENAL- Moneteau
Filiale de Tetenal AG Norderstedt1988 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
7 Ri - Sergent- Neustadt an der weinstrasse
CCAS avec le sergent Laffont1974 - 1975
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel GALLET
-
Vit Ã :
AUXERRE, France
-
NÃ© le :
18 oct. 1951 (70 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
