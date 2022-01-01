Daniel GALLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • LABO EST COLOR  - Chef de laboratoire (Production)

     -  Metz 1973 - 1984

  • Técor Tecnifot  - Chef de laboratoire (Production)

     -  Cournon d'auvergne

    A Cournon d'Auvergne

    1985 - 1988

  • TETENAL

     -  Moneteau

    Filiale de Tetenal AG Norderstedt

    1988 - 2012

Parcours militaire

  • 7 Ri  - Sergent

     -  Neustadt an der weinstrasse

    CCAS avec le sergent Laffont

    1974 - 1975

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Daniel GALLET

  • Vit Ã  :

    AUXERRE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    18 oct. 1951 (70 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

