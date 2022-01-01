Daniel GAUCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire- Ruelle sur touvre 1954 - 1961
-
Collège Municipal- Ruelle sur touvre 1961 - 1965
-
ECOLE NORMALE INSTITUTEURS- Angouleme 1965 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
Ien Yssingeaux - Inspecteur Départemental Education Nationale- Yssingeaux 1980 - 1982
-
Ien Marmande - Inspecteur éducation nationale- Marmande 1982 - 1992
-
Ien Pau 1 - Inspecteur éducation nationale- Pau 1992 - 2007
-
Direction De L'enseignement - Directeur adjoint- Noumea 2007 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel GAUCHON
-
Vit à :
France
-
Né en :
1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
Australie - Bénin - Burkina Faso - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - Ghana - Grèce - Italie - Mali - Niger - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Nouvelle-Zélande - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Togo
-
