Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE VANEAU- Paris 1948 - 1950
-
Ecole Primaire (75014)- Paris 1951 - 1953
-
Lycée Ernest Pérochon- Parthenay 1956 - 1964
Parcours militaire
-
2ème Gcp- Saarburg 1965 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
William Saurin (Panzani)- LYON 1966 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel GIRARD
-
Vit à :
OLIVET, France
-
Né en :
1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié j'ai eu 3 enfants
j'habite actuellement à Olivet 45
représentant en Normandie,en Bretagne et dans le centre de la France
Profession :
Retraité
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Daniel GIRARD a ajouté Ecole Maternelle Vaneau à son parcours scolaire
-
Daniel GIRARD a reconnu Daniel GIRARD sur la photo suivante
-
Daniel GIRARD a reconnu Daniel GIRARD sur la photo suivante
-
Daniel GIRARD a ajouté 2 photos à son album 20 février
-
Daniel GIRARD a ajouté 2° Groupe De Chasseurs Portés à son parcours militaire
-
Daniel GIRARD a ajouté 2° Groupe De Chasseurs Portés à son parcours militaire