Parcours
Parcours club
-
Martigues Sport Athlétisme- Martigues 1952 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE- Ceaux en couhe
en 1966 : CEP1960 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Goubon Joseph - Apprentissage- Ceaux en couhe 1966 - 1970
-
Camus (Ascenseur )- Poitiers 1970 - 1977
-
Point P Bmso - Service approvisionnement (Commercial)- Poitiers
Agence : Jaunay Clan de 1977 a 1989..... Agence : Chauvigny de 1989 a 1998..... Agence : Migne Auxances de 1998 a 2002.....Agence : Poitiers de 2002 a 2009.....Agence : Migne Auxances de 2009 a 20121977 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
515ème Gtl,camp De La Braconne - Chauffeur 1er Classe (Autre)- Angouleme 1973 - 1974
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel GOUBON
-
-
Né le :
2 déc. 1952 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
En retraite
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
