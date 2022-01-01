Daniel GOUBON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

  • ECOLE

     -  Ceaux en couhe

    en 1966 : CEP

    1960 - 1966

Parcours entreprise

  • Goubon Joseph  - Apprentissage

     -  Ceaux en couhe 1966 - 1970

  • Camus (Ascenseur )

     -  Poitiers 1970 - 1977

  • Point P Bmso  - Service approvisionnement (Commercial)

     -  Poitiers

    Agence : Jaunay Clan de 1977 a 1989..... Agence : Chauvigny de 1989 a 1998..... Agence : Migne Auxances de 1998 a 2002.....Agence : Poitiers de 2002 a 2009.....Agence : Migne Auxances de 2009 a 2012

    1977 - 2012

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    En retraite

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :