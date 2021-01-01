Daniel GOUDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 3 Ieme Ri

     -  Radolfzell

    3 mois de classe à la 2ème Compagnie, ensuite CCAS & permanent à la soute à munitions.

    1973 - 1974

Parcours entreprise

  • Goudon Paul  - Courtier en fruits - Gros  (Commercial)

     -  Loriol sur drome 1974 - 1977

  • Goudon Daniel  - Magasin jardinerie - Alimentation animale  (Commercial)

     -  Loriol sur drome 1977 - 1982

  • TRANSPORT DEBEAUX  - Agent d'exploitation (Commercial)

     -  Livron sur drome

    1980 ==> 4 ans à Livron 1984 ==> 2 ans Athis Mons + Blanc Mesnil 1986 ==> 2 ans à Vénissieux, après je suis parti chez Trps RAMEL à Meximieux 01

    1980 - 1987

  • Le Jardin D'eden  - Indépendant, commerce de primeurs magasin et sur étals  (Commercial)

     -  Portes les valence 1990 - 2002

  • Michel Comte Livron  - Responsable administratif (Administratif)

     -  Livron sur drome 2002 - 2004

  • Eco-deau.com  - Étals systèmes economie d'eau - Salons bio et bien-être  (Commercial)

     -  Loriol sur drome 2008 - 2010

  • Sarl Beausejour  - Gérant de camping  (Commercial)

     -  Chanas 2010 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel GOUDON

  • Vit à :

    CHANAS, France

  • Né le :

    21 sept. 1955 (66 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut les Amis !
    Daniel Faucher Loriol,CE1,CE2,CM1,CM2,
    -CM2 à fin 4èm les Maristes, Bourg de Péage,-2 ans CAP compta à Pigier Valence 1972/73 , -L'Armée à 18 ans 73/10 3 ème RI Radolfzell FFA, - DEBEAUX; RAMEL

  • Profession :

    Gérant Camping

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :