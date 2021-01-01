Daniel GOUDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE- Loriol sur drome
Ecole Maternelle Rue Lafaurie avec : Mmes BUREAU ; DELHOMME (la grand-mère à Joël !) ;1959 - 1963
Collège Daniel Faucher- Loriol sur drome 1963 - 1966
Collège Les Maristes- Bourg de peage 1967 - 1970
Collège Daniel Faucher- Loriol sur drome 1970 - 1971
ECOLE PIGIER- Valence
Une belle "brochette" : Francky, Guy & Babeth1971 - 1973
Parcours militaire
3 Ieme Ri- Radolfzell
3 mois de classe à la 2ème Compagnie, ensuite CCAS & permanent à la soute à munitions.1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
Goudon Paul - Courtier en fruits - Gros (Commercial)- Loriol sur drome 1974 - 1977
Goudon Daniel - Magasin jardinerie - Alimentation animale (Commercial)- Loriol sur drome 1977 - 1982
TRANSPORT DEBEAUX - Agent d'exploitation (Commercial)- Livron sur drome
1980 ==> 4 ans à Livron 1984 ==> 2 ans Athis Mons + Blanc Mesnil 1986 ==> 2 ans à Vénissieux, après je suis parti chez Trps RAMEL à Meximieux 011980 - 1987
Le Jardin D'eden - Indépendant, commerce de primeurs magasin et sur étals (Commercial)- Portes les valence 1990 - 2002
Michel Comte Livron - Responsable administratif (Administratif)- Livron sur drome 2002 - 2004
Eco-deau.com - Étals systèmes economie d'eau - Salons bio et bien-être (Commercial)- Loriol sur drome 2008 - 2010
Sarl Beausejour - Gérant de camping (Commercial)- Chanas 2010 - maintenant
Parcours club
Asloriol- Loriol sur drome 2006 - 2007
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Daniel GOUDON
Vit à :
CHANAS, France
Né le :
21 sept. 1955 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut les Amis !
Daniel Faucher Loriol,CE1,CE2,CM1,CM2,
-CM2 à fin 4èm les Maristes, Bourg de Péage,-2 ans CAP compta à Pigier Valence 1972/73 , -L'Armée à 18 ans 73/10 3 ème RI Radolfzell FFA, - DEBEAUX; RAMEL
Profession :
Gérant Camping
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
