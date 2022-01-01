Daniel KAIBER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel KAIBER

  • Vit à :

    GRANDCHAMP DES FONTAINES, France

  • Né le :

    31 août 1961 (61 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Ingenieur Informatique/Telecom

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages