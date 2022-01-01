Daniel KAIBER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Le Likes- Quimper 1973 - 1979
-
Ecole Supérieure D'électronique De L'ouest- Angers 1986 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
RADIOTECHNIQUE - Technicien (Technique)- Nogent le rotrou 1982 - 1986
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)- ORVAULT 1988 - 1999
-
Xylan / Alcatel- Los angeles 1999 - 2002
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent)- ORVAULT 2002 - 2004
-
Watercove - Software engineer (Informatique)- Chelmsford 2004 - 2005
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Product Manager (Informatique)- ORVAULT 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel KAIBER
-
Vit à :
GRANDCHAMP DES FONTAINES, France
-
Né le :
31 août 1961 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingenieur Informatique/Telecom
Mes goûts et passions
