Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Observatoire/zurich- Le havre 1953 - 1958
Lycée Jules Siegfried- Le havre 1958 - 1962
C;e.g Paul Bert- Le havre 1962 - 1963
Lycée Porte Océane- Le havre 1963 - 1964
ECOLE FRANCAISE DE RADIOELECTRICITE- Rouen 1964 - 1967
ECOLE NATIONALE DE LA MARINE MARCHANDE- Nantes 1968 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
Soflumar-van Omeren - Officier radio (Autre)- Paris 1969 - 1971
Marine Nationale Opiniatre - Radio (Technique)- Cherbourg 1971 - maintenant
Bull - Maintenance (Technique)- LOUVECIENNES 1973 - 1987
Bull Paris Nord 2 - Achats (Commercial)- Villepinte 1988 - 1991
Bull - Achats (Commercial)- SAINT OUEN 1991 - 1995
Bull - Achats (Commercial)- MASSY 1994 - 2002
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Daniel LEFLOCH
Vit à :
TREMBLAY EN FRANCE, France
Né en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goûts et passions
