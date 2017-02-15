Daniel LEVASTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De L'eglise (Nibas)- Nibas 1978 - 1979
ECOLE GEORGE SAND- Friville escarbotin 1979 - 1980
ECOLE DE ROUVROY- Abbeville 1980 - 1984
ECOLE ROUVROY STADE- Abbeville 1980 - 1984
LEFEVRE- Abbeville 1980 - 1984
Collège- Friville escarbotin 1984 - 1985
Collège La Rose Des Vents- Friville escarbotin
6Ã¨E1984 - 1985
Collège Millevoye- Abbeville
5Ã¨9 - 4Ã¨7 - 4Ã¨3 - 3Ã¨41985 - 1989
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1989 - 1992
Lycée Boucher De Perthes- Abbeville 1989 - 1992
Lycée Professionnel Du Vimeu- Friville escarbotin
BACPRO VR 1 et 21994 - 1996
Parcours club
Us Abbeville- Abbeville 1984 - 1994
U.s Abbeville- Abbeville
Pupilles, Minimes (2 ans), Cadets (2 ans), Juniors (3 ans), SÃ©niors B et C (2 ans)1984 - 1994
Football Club Nibas- Nibas
SÃ©niors B1991 - 1991
Fc Mareuil-caubert- Mareuil caubert
SÃ©niors B1996 - 1997
Fc Petit Caux- Saint martin en campagne
SÃ©niors B1999 - 2001
Football Club D'offranville- Offranville
SÃ©niors C, SÃ©niors B2002 - 2005
SC DAMIGNY- Damigny
SÃ©niors B2006 - 2007
As Valframbert- Valframbert
SÃ©niors A, Seniors B2007 - 2009
ISQUES FC- Isques
SÃ©niors A, Ã‰ducateur U11...2009 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
Automobile De Picardie - Commercial (Commercial)- Abbeville
Vendeur Stagiaire en Alternance1994 - 1996
COURIR - Commercial (Commercial)- Amiens
Vendeur TP1998 - 1998
Courir - Commercial (Commercial)- Abbeville
Vendeur TP1998 - 1998
Courir - Commercial (Commercial)- Dieppe
Assistant 12/1998 Ã 08/2002 Responsable 08/2002 Ã 02/20051998 - 2005
Intersport Alençon - Commercial (Commercial)- Arconnay 2005 - 2006
-
INTERSPORT BOULOGNE - Responsable Rayon Sport (Commercial)- Boulogne sur mer 2008 - 2009
-
EXPECTRA - Technicien support informatique (Informatique)- Albert 2016 - 2020
SCC - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel LEVASTRE
Vit Ã :
RONCHIN, France
NÃ© le :
9 dÃ©c. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut,
Voilà, comme tout le monde sur ce site, je recherche évidemment ceux qui me connaissent !
Alors si vous vous reconnaissez, n'hésitez pas ! Allez s'il vous plaît viendez ! ! !
Profession :
Technicien support informatique
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Daniel LEVASTRE a ajoutÃ© SCC Ã son parcours professionnel
Daniel LEVASTRE a ajoutÃ© EXPECTRA Ã son parcours professionnel
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu Mickael CARVILLE sur la photo 4ème ou 3ème
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu SÃ©verine LEVASTRE sur la photo 4ème ou 3ème
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu Daniel LEVASTRE sur la photo Junior 1989/1990
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu SÃ©verine LEVASTRE sur la photo CP 1979-1980
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu SÃ©verine LEVASTRE sur la photo CP 1979-1980
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu Daniel LEVASTRE sur la photo CP 1979-1980
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu SÃ©bastien TURBEN sur la photo Classe de CM1/CM2
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu Romuald DELANNOY sur la photo Classe de CM1/CM2
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu BÃ©linda HAMARD sur la photo Classe de CM1/CM2
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu Nicolas MACRON sur la photo Classe de CM1/CM2
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu Daniel LEVASTRE sur la photo Classe de CM1/CM2
Daniel LEVASTRE a reconnu SÃ©verine LEVASTRE sur la photo Classe de CM1/CM2