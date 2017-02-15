Daniel LEVASTRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Automobile De Picardie  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Abbeville

    Vendeur Stagiaire en Alternance

    1994 - 1996

  • COURIR  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Amiens

    Vendeur TP

    1998 - 1998

  • Courir  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Abbeville

    Vendeur TP

    1998 - 1998

  • Courir  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Dieppe

    Assistant 12/1998 Ã  08/2002 Responsable 08/2002 Ã  02/2005

    1998 - 2005

  • Intersport Alençon  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Arconnay 2005 - 2006

  • INTERSPORT BOULOGNE  - Responsable Rayon Sport (Commercial)

     -  Boulogne sur mer 2008 - 2009

  • EXPECTRA  - Technicien support informatique (Informatique)

     -  Albert 2016 - 2020

  • SCC  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Villeneuve d'ascq 2020 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Daniel LEVASTRE

  • Vit Ã  :

    RONCHIN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    9 dÃ©c. 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut,
    Voilà, comme tout le monde sur ce site, je recherche évidemment ceux qui me connaissent !
    Alors si vous vous reconnaissez, n'hésitez pas ! Allez s'il vous plaît viendez ! ! !

  • Profession :

    Technicien support informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :