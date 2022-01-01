Daniel OPPERMANN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GUYNEMER- Lille 1972 - 1977
-
Collège Madame De Stael- Lille 1976 - 1980
-
Lycée Professionnel Automobile Et Transports- Marcq en baroeul
BEP/CAP mecanique auto + mention complementaire commercialisation des pieces detachées et accessoires1981 - 1984
Parcours club
-
RC LILLE BOIS BLANC- Lille
joueur depuis 1976....1976 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
VALAUTO SA - Responsable magasin PR (Autre)- Lambersart 1990 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel OPPERMANN
-
Vit à :
FACHES THUMESNIL, France
-
Né le :
3 oct. 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable magasin
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1