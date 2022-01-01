Daniel PERNON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Daniel PERNON

  • Vit à :

    France

  • Né en :

    1959 (63 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages