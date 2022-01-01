Daniel RENAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Chevreul-gay- Le petit quevilly 1959 - 1967
MARCEL SEMBAT- Sotteville les rouen 1963 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
La Créa - Adjoint au responsable (Administratif)- Rouen 1975 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Daniel RENAULT
Vit à :
LE GRAND QUEVILLY, France
Né le :
21 mai 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent de maitrise principal
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
