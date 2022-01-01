Daniel ROYER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Crs 60 Montfavet  - Employé de service communication (Communication)

     -  Montfavet

    Opérateur radiotélégfraphiste puis radiotechnicien.

    1971 - 1976

  • Crs 58  - Radio/telemec/chef de centre (Communication)

     -  Perpignan 1976 - 1989

  • Crs 58 Perpignan  - Employé de service communication (Communication)

     -  Perpignan

    Chef de Centre - Opérateur-radiotélégraphiste.Télémécanicien. radiotechnicien

    1976 - 1989

  • CRS GUADELOUPE  - Cadre de service communication (Communication)

     -  Pointe a pitre

    Chef de Centre Antilles-Guyane. radiotélégraphiste. radiotechnicien

    1977 - 1979

  • Crs 56 Montpellier  - Employé de service communication (Communication)

     -  Montpellier

    - Adjoint au Chef de Centre - Télémécanicien - Opérateur - radiotélégraphiste - radiotechnicien

    1989 - 1996

  • DEL CRS NOUMEA  - Cadre de service communication (Communication)

     -  Noumea

    Chef de Centre Transmissions - Armurier - Responsable du Matériel. - radiotélégraphiste - radiotechnicien - Responsable Logistique.

    1996 - 1999

  • Club Méditerranée

     - 

    Croisière pour le Vanuatu dans le Pacifique Sud.

    1996 - 1996

  • Retraite  - Fainéant ! (Autre)

     -  Noumea

    Spécialité de chaise longue...

    2000 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  Prénom Nom :

    Daniel ROYER

  Vit à :

    SAINT-DIDIER, France

  Né le :

    15 juin 1949 (73 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  Description

    J'étais à Nouméa en Nouvelle Calédonie, jusqu'au 25 juin 2021, de retour en France métropolitaine.......

  Profession :

    Retraité de Police

  Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

