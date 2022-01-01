Daniel ROYER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PAUL REIG- Elne 1953 - 1958
-
VERNET LES BAINS- Vernet les bains
Electricité - Ajustage1965 - 1966
-
LYCEE LAGRANGE- Villelongue dels monts
Electricité1966 - 1968
Parcours militaire
-
Gret 807- Marseille
Transmissions. radiotélégraphiste1969 - 1970
-
28° Rit- Nice
Incorpo et détachement au 28° RIT Lantosque. radiotélégraphiste1969 - 1969
-
28rit- Lantosque
incorporé au 28° RIT LANTOSQUE radiotélégraphiste1969 - 1969
-
38 Ieme Rit (Régiment D'instruction Des Télétransmissions)- Laval
Transmissions. radiotélégraphiste1969 - 1969
-
Gret 807 Camp De Ste Marthe- Marseille 1969 - 1970
-
Be 721-radio-sol - Base aérienne (Communication)- Rochefort
Base aérienne 726 Nimes - Base aérienne 721 Rochefort1973 - 1974
Parcours entreprise
-
Crs 60 Montfavet - Employé de service communication (Communication)- Montfavet
Opérateur radiotélégfraphiste puis radiotechnicien.1971 - 1976
-
Crs 58 - Radio/telemec/chef de centre (Communication)- Perpignan 1976 - 1989
-
Crs 58 Perpignan - Employé de service communication (Communication)- Perpignan
Chef de Centre - Opérateur-radiotélégraphiste.Télémécanicien. radiotechnicien1976 - 1989
-
CRS GUADELOUPE - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Pointe a pitre
Chef de Centre Antilles-Guyane. radiotélégraphiste. radiotechnicien1977 - 1979
-
Crs 56 Montpellier - Employé de service communication (Communication)- Montpellier
- Adjoint au Chef de Centre - Télémécanicien - Opérateur - radiotélégraphiste - radiotechnicien1989 - 1996
-
DEL CRS NOUMEA - Cadre de service communication (Communication)- Noumea
Chef de Centre Transmissions - Armurier - Responsable du Matériel. - radiotélégraphiste - radiotechnicien - Responsable Logistique.1996 - 1999
-
Club Méditerranée-
Croisière pour le Vanuatu dans le Pacifique Sud.1996 - 1996
-
Retraite - Fainéant ! (Autre)- Noumea
Spécialité de chaise longue...2000 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
France-alzheimer Nouvelle-calédonie- Noumea 2004 - 2012
-
Kiwanis Club- Rotorua 2006 - maintenant
-
Onacvg (Ammac)- Noumea 2008 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
Kiwanis Club De Nouméa- Noumea 2008 - 2010
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Daniel ROYER
-
Vit à :
SAINT-DIDIER, France
-
Né le :
15 juin 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'étais à Nouméa en Nouvelle Calédonie, jusqu'au 25 juin 2021, de retour en France métropolitaine.......
Profession :
Retraité de Police
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Daniel ROYER a ajouté Onacvg (Ammac) à son parcours sportif
-
Daniel ROYER a ajouté Kiwanis Club De Nouméa à son parcours associatif
-
Daniel ROYER
Après l'Île de Norfolk, je commence à préparer un séjour pour Elne (66) pour la mi-mai 2015.
-
Daniel ROYER Norfolk est vraiment à voir. Les habitants charmants et disponibles pour les visiteurs. 1600 habitants environ. magnifique séjour, Ile d'un beauté époustouflante.
-
-
Daniel ROYER a ajouté 1 photo à son album 28 avril