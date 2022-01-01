Daniel THIBAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE DU JARDIN- Cherbourg 1964 - 1969
Collège De La Cathédrale- Dakar 1969 - 1971
Collège Peiresc- Toulon
classes de 4Ã¨me et 3Ã¨me1971 - 1973
Lycée Dumont D'urville- Toulon
Ã©lÃ¨ve de seconde AB1 Ã Terminale B11973 - 1976
AFPA- Champs sur marne
formation AMRTV1980 - 1981
Parcours militaire
CIN QUERQUEVILLE- Cherbourg
matelot1976 - 1976
CIN SAINT MANDRIER- Toulon
matelot DETEC1976 - 1976
BISM TRITON- Toulon
Matelot DETEC1976 - 1977
LA COMBATTANTE GARDE COTES- Djibouti
Matelot DETEC1977 - 1978
CIN SAINT MANDRIER- Toulon
BAT DETEC1978 - 1979
P.a. Foch- Toulon
QM DETEC1979 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
Mairie D'auxonne - AttachÃ© territorial (Administratif)- Auxonne 1983 - 2018
Parcours club
Karaté Club De Vonges- Vonges 1991 - 1997
Karaté Club Bourguignon- Auxonne 1999 - 2003
Parcours de vacances
Retraite- France 2018 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel THIBAULT
NÃ© en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que tous ceux qui me connaissent ou m'ont connu n'hésitent pas à me contacter. Cela fait toujours plaisir !
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Italie - - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Djibouti - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Tunisie
Australie - Canada - Chili - Chine - Inde - Japon - - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - NÃ©pal - ThaÃ¯lande - ViÃªt Nam
Daniel THIBAULT a ajoutÃ© Retraite Ã son parcours associatif
Daniel THIBAULT a ajoutÃ© Mairie D'auxonne Ã son parcours professionnel
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo PA FOCH
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo CIN QUERQUEVILLE
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo 3ème
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo 2nde AB1
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo 5ème CM
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo 6ème C
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo en tunisie
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo en mer
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo en mer
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo escale à concarneau
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo en mer rouge
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo Les camarades de club
Daniel THIBAULT a reconnu Daniel THIBAULT sur la photo ADRTV promo 80-81