Daniel VAILLANT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ces Ville En Tardenois- Ville en tardenois 1963 - 1966
-
Ecole Du Centre (Fismes)- Fismes 1966 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
TEURQUETIL- Fismes 1967 - 1968
Parcours militaire
-
45 Rt- Montelimar 1968 - 1969
-
Ensoa (Ecole Nationale Des Sous-officiers D'active)- Saint maixent l'ecole
34 eme promotion - 243 eme section1969 - 1969
-
EMIAT- Agen
CT11969 - 1970
-
51 Régiment De Transmissions- Trier (trÃ¨ves)
2 eme Compagnie1970 - 1975
-
404 Bcs Transmissions- Beauvais
404 eme CLT1975 - 1979
-
12 Rcs- Evreux
12 CT1979 - 1983
-
Eai Ecole D'application D'infanterie- Montpellier
Division instruction - Cours Transmissions - 14 eme DLB1983 - 1990
-
ESOAT- Agen
2 eme Cie - Plate forme Radio1990 - 1995
-
ESAT- Laval
Bureau Programmation - examens1995 - 2000
-
Emiazd Sud- Marseille
administrateur RÃ©seau informatique2000 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel VAILLANT
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT POURCAIN SUR SIOULE, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 fÃ©vr. 1950 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Daniel VAILLANT a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo 4 février
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo ENSOA - 34 eme Promotion - 243 eme Section
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo EMIAT Agen Novembre 1969
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo suivante
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo suivante
-
Daniel VAILLANT a ajoutÃ© 2 photos Ã son album Parcours militaire
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo Plate Forme Radio ESOAT Agen 1994
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu RenÃ©e VAILLANT (DANIEL) sur la photo Plate Forme Radio ESOAT Agen 1994
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo Equipe Foot 2 Cie
-
Daniel VAILLANT a ajoutÃ© 1 photo Ã son album Parcours militaire
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo P34
-
Daniel VAILLANT a reconnu Daniel VAILLANT sur la photo P34
-
Daniel VAILLANT a ajoutÃ© Teurquetil Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Daniel VAILLANT a ajoutÃ© Emiazd Sud Ã son parcours militaire
-
Daniel VAILLANT a ajoutÃ© Emiazd Ã son parcours professionnel