Parcours
Parcours scolaire
KERYADO- Lorient 1951 - 1959
Collège Kerentrech- Lorient 1959 - 1964
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1964 - 1967
ECOLE NATIONALE SUPERIEURE OFFICIERS DE POLICE- Paris 1974 - 1974
Parcours club
Vigilante De Kéryado- Lorient
FOOTBALL1959 - 1965
DOJO LORIENTAIS- Lorient
JUDO1964 - 1969
FOOTBALL SUIPPES- Suippes
SUIPPES 511968 - 1970
ASPP- Paris
JUDO1972 - 1974
A.s.p.p Football- Paris 1973 - 1980
Edf-paris- Paris
FOOTBALL1974 - 1975
Aslan-aeroport- Bouguenais
AEROPORT NANTES ATLANTIQUE-FOOTBALL1988 - 1998
Parcours militaire
15ème Ra (Régiment D'artillerie)- Suippes
Service Militaire-BCS-1968 - 1970
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Daniel ZÃ‰O
Vit Ã :
SAINT SEBASTIEN SUR LOIRE, France
NÃ© le :
21 juil. 1948 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Si on s'est connu, si vous portez le même nom, merci de me contacter
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
