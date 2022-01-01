RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle aux Lilas
Danielle BOYZON (BOYZON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND- Les lilas 1948 - 1953
-
Collège Sophie Germain- Paris 1953 - 1959
-
ECOLE NORMALE DES BATIGNOLLES- Paris 1959 - 1963
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Danielle BOYZON (BOYZON)
-
Vit à :
LES LILAS, France
-
Née en :
1942 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Danielle BOYZON (BOYZON) a ajouté ECOLE NORMALE DES BATIGNOLLES à son parcours scolaire
-
Danielle BOYZON (BOYZON) a ajouté Collège Sophie Germain à son parcours scolaire
-
Danielle BOYZON (BOYZON) a ajouté ECOLE ROMAIN ROLLAND à son parcours scolaire