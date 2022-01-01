Danielle LEBRETON (BILLOU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CHAUVINIERE- Nantes 1960 - 1963
-
Ecole Les Grands-bois- Saint herblain 1963 - 1968
-
ECOLE CHAUVINIERE- Nantes 1964 - 1965
-
Collège Carcouët- Nantes 1968 - 1972
-
Lycée Albert Camus- Nantes 1972 - 1973
-
PIGIER- Nantes 1973 - 1976
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Danielle LEBRETON (BILLOU)
-
Vit à :
BIOT, France
-
Née en :
1958 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RESPONSABLE D ETABLISSEMENT
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Danielle LEBRETON (BILLOU) a reconnu Danielle LEBRETON (BILLOU) sur la photo ce2 ou cm1 je ne sais plus
-
Danielle LEBRETON (BILLOU) a reconnu Danielle LEBRETON (BILLOU) sur la photo je ne sais plus
-
Danielle LEBRETON (BILLOU) a reconnu Sylvie COUÉ (BOSQUET) sur la photo 5EME 5