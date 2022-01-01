Danielle LECORBEILLER (ALVAREZ) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

     -  Nanterre

    j'ai travaillÃ© avec Mr Vandenberghe, MadeleineJublot, JeanineKACILADGJ.Michel.LANCELOT. ET Melle CLERC et je connais biene Michel GAUTHIER qui est le fils de notre direteur de l'Ã©poque Pierre GAUTHIER DE GARCHES

    1962 - 1974

  • MATELAS MERINOS NANTERRE  - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Nanterre

    j'ai travaillÃ© avec Madeleine JUBLOT, Michel LANCELOT, GisÃ¨le CLERC, Jeanine KACILADJ, Mr VANDENBERGHE, et je connaissais trÃ¨s bien Mr LEGRAND, Mr TARDY, Mme MOJIKA, Mme AUPAIX, Mr GEVART, Mr Pierre GAUTHIERle directeur et son fils Michel GAUTHIER, Mr Barnard DANOS? Mr CLERET, etc, etc ....... enfin toute la bonne Ã©quipe de ces annÃ©es lÃ  et pour laquelle j'ai une grande nostalgie

    1962 - 1974

  • ETS VICTOR LEFEVRE  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Fecamp 1974 - 1985

    De l'année 1949 jusqu'en novembre 1958 j'ai vécu au 61 rue Lannes à Nanterre rue qui donnait dans le Boulevard de la Seine pas très loin de l'école Voltaire s'il y a des amis de quartier qui se reconnaisent qu'ils prennent contact merci

    Retraitee

    veuf(ve)

    1

