Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VOLTAIRE- Nanterre 1949 - 1956
-
CEG BOULEVARD DU MIDI- Nanterre 1956 - 1958
-
ECOLE DU PETIT NANTERRE- Nanterre
classe du certificat d'Ã©tudes primaire1959 - 1959
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin- Saint germain en laye 1959 - 1962
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie De Vacances De Nanterre- Hautefeuille 1954 - 1956
-
Colonie De Vacances De Nanterre- Saint hilaire de riez 1957 - 1958
Parcours entreprise
-
STE DES MATELAS MERINOS- Nanterre
j'ai travaillÃ© avec Mr Vandenberghe, MadeleineJublot, JeanineKACILADGJ.Michel.LANCELOT. ET Melle CLERC et je connais biene Michel GAUTHIER qui est le fils de notre direteur de l'Ã©poque Pierre GAUTHIER DE GARCHES1962 - 1974
-
MATELAS MERINOS NANTERRE - Aide comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Nanterre
j'ai travaillÃ© avec Madeleine JUBLOT, Michel LANCELOT, GisÃ¨le CLERC, Jeanine KACILADJ, Mr VANDENBERGHE, et je connaissais trÃ¨s bien Mr LEGRAND, Mr TARDY, Mme MOJIKA, Mme AUPAIX, Mr GEVART, Mr Pierre GAUTHIERle directeur et son fils Michel GAUTHIER, Mr Barnard DANOS? Mr CLERET, etc, etc ....... enfin toute la bonne Ã©quipe de ces annÃ©es lÃ et pour laquelle j'ai une grande nostalgie1962 - 1974
-
ETS VICTOR LEFEVRE - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Fecamp 1974 - 1985
Parcours club
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Danielle LECORBEILLER (ALVAREZ)
-
Vit Ã :
COÃ‹X, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
De l'année 1949 jusqu'en novembre 1958 j'ai vécu au 61 rue Lannes à Nanterre rue qui donnait dans le Boulevard de la Seine pas très loin de l'école Voltaire s'il y a des amis de quartier qui se reconnaisent qu'ils prennent contact merci
Profession :
Retraitee
Situation familiale :
veuf(ve)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
