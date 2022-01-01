David BOËZENNEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • BRIT AIR  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Morlaix

    responsable engineering systèmes

    1999 - 2016

  • BRIT AIR  - Responsable qualité maintenance -site de Morlaix  (Technique)

     -  Morlaix 2016 - 2018

  • Aia Lanvéoc  - Chef de service quaité contrôle (Autre)

     -  Lanveoc 2018 - 2018

  • Noordzee Helikopters Vlaanderen (Nhv)  - Maintenance and Production Planner (Technique)

     -  Liège

    Basé à Lanvéoc 34F/ESHE

    2019 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    David BOËZENNEC

  • Vit à :

    MORLAIX, France

  • Né le :

    19 juil. 1975 (46 ans)

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

