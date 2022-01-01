David BOËZENNEC est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINTE ANNE- Crozon 1980 - 1986
-
Collège Sainte-jeanne D'arc- Crozon 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée La Croix Rouge- Brest
Bac F3 et BTS maintenance industrielle1990 - 1995
-
Iup Ima Maintenance Aéronautique- Merignac
promo 98 - ingénieur maître - génie des systèmes industriels option aéronautique1995 - 1998
Parcours club
-
CROZON HANDBALL- Crozon 1988 - 1999
-
SPUC- Pessac 1995 - 1998
-
Morlaix-plougonven Handball- Morlaix 2004 - 2011
Parcours militaire
-
Ban Lanveoc-poulmic- Lanveoc
Cessan1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
BRIT AIR - Ingénieur (Technique)- Morlaix
responsable engineering systèmes1999 - 2016
-
BRIT AIR - Responsable qualité maintenance -site de Morlaix (Technique)- Morlaix 2016 - 2018
-
Aia Lanvéoc - Chef de service quaité contrôle (Autre)- Lanveoc 2018 - 2018
-
Noordzee Helikopters Vlaanderen (Nhv) - Maintenance and Production Planner (Technique)- Liège
Basé à Lanvéoc 34F/ESHE2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David BOËZENNEC
-
Vit à :
MORLAIX, France
-
Né le :
19 juil. 1975 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - Irlande - Islande - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suède
