Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DES GARCON- Saint charles 1976 - 1980
-
CES LONGWY NORD EST- Longlaville 1980 - 1984
-
LYCEE TECHNIQUE- Longwy 1984 - 1987
-
Iut Génie Electrique Et Informatique Industrielle- Longwy 1987 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
TOULE ROSIERE- Nancy 1990 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
APPLICAM - Développeur (Informatique)- Metz 1993 - 1996
-
Midas Kapiti International - Développeur (Informatique)- Luxembourg 1996 - 1999
-
Odyssey-group - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- Luxembourg 1999 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David BONNENBERGER
-
Vit à :
MORFONTAINE, France
-
Né le :
20 sept. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de projet informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1