RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac à PerpignanLe résultat du brevet à Perpignan
David BORDIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VILLARET- Le mans 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Villaret-clairefontaine- Le mans 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Notre-dame De Ste-croix- Le mans 1987 - 1992
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David BORDIER
-
Vit à :
PERPIGNAN, France
-
Né le :
12 mars 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David BORDIER a ajouté Lycée Notre-dame De Ste-croix à son parcours scolaire
-
David BORDIER a ajouté Collège Villaret-clairefontaine à son parcours scolaire
-
David BORDIER a ajouté ECOLE VILLARET à son parcours scolaire