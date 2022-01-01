David BRANDON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Emile Chenon (Sainte Severe Sur Indre)- Sainte severe sur indre 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Sainte severe sur indre 1988 - 1991
-
Lycée Balzac- Issoudun 1993 - 1995
-
Lycée George Sand- La chatre 1995 - 1996
-
Lycée Paul-louis Courier- Tours 1996 - 1998
Parcours militaire
-
Cs10- Blois 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
SOLUTION MICRO SYSTEM - Technicien (Technique)- Saint pierre des corps 2001 - 2008
-
Direct-amidis - Informaticien- Tours 2009 - 2014
-
Rezonance-informatique - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Informatique)- Tours 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David BRANDON
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT BRANCHS, France
-
NÃ© en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur Informatique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
David BRANDON a ajoutÃ© Rezonance-informatique Ã son parcours professionnel
-
David BRANDON a reconnu David BRANDON sur la photo Première d'Adaptation G au Lycée George Sand - La Châtre (36400)