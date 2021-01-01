David CALVAIRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DU MAIL DE L HOTEL DIEU- Romorantin lanthenay 1975 - 1978
-
ECOLE DU MAIL DES PLATANES- Romorantin lanthenay 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Maurice Genevoix- Romorantin lanthenay 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1988 - 1992
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David CALVAIRE
-
Vit à :
GIEVRES, France
-
Né le :
30 janv. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Automaticien
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2