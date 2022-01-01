David CASTELNAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Frescaty (Sainte Colombe Sur L Hers)- Sainte colombe sur l'hers 1987 - 1990
-
Collège Antoine Pons- Chalabre 1990 - 1994
-
LYCEE DE MIREPOIX- Mirepoix 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Paul Sabatier- Carcassonne 1998 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
Cfa De La Cci - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Carcassonne 2001 - 2003
-
Sudformation Carcassonne - Formateur (Informatique)- Carcassonne 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David CASTELNAUD
-
Vit à :
CARCASSONNE, France
-
Né le :
19 févr. 1979 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IT Generalist
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Espagne - France - Grèce - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
David CASTELNAUD a reconnu David CASTELNAUD sur la photo Bts Informatique
-
David CASTELNAUD a ajouté Sudformation Carcassonne à son parcours professionnel
-
David CASTELNAUD a créé l'événement : Mariage
.-.-.-.-
-
David CASTELNAUD a ajouté Lycée Paul Sabatier à son parcours scolaire
-
David CASTELNAUD a ajouté Lycee De Mirepoix à son parcours scolaire
-
David CASTELNAUD a ajouté Collège Antoine Pons à son parcours scolaire
-
David CASTELNAUD a ajouté Ecole Frescaty (sainte Colombe Sur L Hers) à son parcours scolaire
-
David CASTELNAUD a ajouté Cfa De La Cci à son parcours professionnel