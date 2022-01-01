David CHANTELOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Docteur Gallegari (La Haye Du Puits)- La haye du puits 1979 - 1987
-
Collège Etenclin- La haye du puits 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Claude Lehec- Saint hilaire du harcouet 1991 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
51 Rt- Compiegne 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
Regis Location - Chef d agence (Autre)- Coutances 1997 - 2005
-
Axel Location - Chef d agence (Autre)- Coutances 2005 - maintenant
-
L'equinoxe- La haye du puits 2005 - 2009
Parcours club
-
ANGOVILLE MOTO CLUB- Angoville sur ay 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :David CHANTELOUP
-
Vit à :
COUTANCES, France
-
Né le :
31 juil. 1975 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut!
Je suis marié depuis 18 ans, avec Vanina
J'ai 3 enfants Steven 21ans, Laly 18 ans et Marius 12 ans
Profession :
Responsable d'agence
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3