David CHANTELOUP est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • 51 Rt

     -  Compiegne 1995 - 1996

Parcours entreprise

Parcours club

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    David CHANTELOUP

  • Vit à :

    COUTANCES, France

  • Né le :

    31 juil. 1975 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut!
    Je suis marié depuis 18 ans, avec Vanina
    J'ai 3 enfants Steven 21ans, Laly 18 ans et Marius 12 ans

  • Profession :

    Responsable d'agence

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :