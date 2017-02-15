David CHAPUIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JEAN GUEHENNO- Caudan 1978 - 1980
-
Collège Henri Wallon- Lanester 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Dupuy De Lome- Lorient 1988 - 1991
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes
Anglais1991 - 1995
-
SHEFFIELD HALLAM UNIVERSITY- Sheffield
PGCE French/Spanish1997 - 1998
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David CHAPUIS
-
Vit Ã :
LA TOUR DE PEILZ, Suisse
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
David CHAPUIS a ajoutÃ© SHEFFIELD HALLAM UNIVERSITY Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David CHAPUIS a ajoutÃ© Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David CHAPUIS a ajoutÃ© Lycée Colbert Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David CHAPUIS a reconnu David CHAPUIS sur la photo classe de cm2
-
David CHAPUIS a reconnu David CHAPUIS sur la photo 3°B + échange Pays de Galles (Wrexham)